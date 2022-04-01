Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.0299 on Exchanges

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $51,718.94 and approximately $5,861.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.55 or 0.07359320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.49 or 1.00010281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046463 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

