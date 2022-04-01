Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alstom from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALSMY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 916,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.