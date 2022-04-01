Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.70. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

