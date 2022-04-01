AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. IES makes up approximately 3.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 2.31% of IES worth $24,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 449.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IES stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

