ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $16.90

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $17.86. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 2,126 shares trading hands.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $711.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.81.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

