AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.84. 1,420,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 56,033,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 899,111 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,311 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

