American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

