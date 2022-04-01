American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 85,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,222,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.