American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,658,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

