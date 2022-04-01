American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $46.63. 318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCON. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares during the period.

