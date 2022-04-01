American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOUT. TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $13.13 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gallagher acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $49,962.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

