American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the basic materials company's stock.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVD. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Vanguard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE AVD opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth about $155,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

