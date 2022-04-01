American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.60.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

