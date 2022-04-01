AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $961.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

