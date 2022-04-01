AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.81

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.81 and last traded at $155.71, with a volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.40.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

