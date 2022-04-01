AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AME opened at $133.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $336,090,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $16,662,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

