AmonD Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $5,083.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmonD has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.24 or 0.07259810 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,208.10 or 0.99871765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00045822 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

