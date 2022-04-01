Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,798,000 after acquiring an additional 329,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

APH opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

