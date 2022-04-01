Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Shares of AMPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,367. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 376.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

