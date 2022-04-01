Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

BSX traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,188,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,477. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

