Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 86,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKLZ stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.82. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

