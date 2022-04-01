Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.95. 394,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.20 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.11.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

