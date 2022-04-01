Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Textron by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. 1,564,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,883. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

