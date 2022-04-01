Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 190,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,665. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $114.87 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

