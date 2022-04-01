Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 995 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.
Shares of IVV traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.69. 6,385,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $394.27 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.21.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.