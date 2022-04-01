Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.87. 36,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.75. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,054 shares of company stock valued at $29,235,114. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

