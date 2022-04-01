Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $337,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IWM traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,771,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,439,324. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

