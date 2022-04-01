Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,635. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.