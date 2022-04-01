Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $510,000 Position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Separately, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

BXSL traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.88. 207,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

