Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after acquiring an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. 1,900,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $96.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.