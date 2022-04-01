Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $141.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $102,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,121,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 241,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

