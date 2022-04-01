Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) to post $57.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $311.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

ABTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 127.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

