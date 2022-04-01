Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $644.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will report sales of $644.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.90 million to $649.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $561.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $7.62 on Tuesday, reaching $273.77. 350,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

