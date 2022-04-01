Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.77. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $201.78. 1,849,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.68.

