Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post $0.85 EPS

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.82. Magna International reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 114,567 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

