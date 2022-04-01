Analysts Anticipate OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $549.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

