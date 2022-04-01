Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $185,510,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $136.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

