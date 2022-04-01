Analysts Anticipate SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. SouthState reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.34.

SouthState stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,846. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

