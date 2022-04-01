Analysts Expect CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CEL-SCI’s earnings. CEL-SCI posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEL-SCI.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CVM stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 11.94.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

