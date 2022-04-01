Analysts Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,994,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,163 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. 110,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $899.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

