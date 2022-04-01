Analysts Expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will post $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year sales of $14.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

OMC traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

