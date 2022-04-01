Analysts Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Royal Gold reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 79.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Gold by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $144.21. 9,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

