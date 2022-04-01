Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.95. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 687,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,494. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after buying an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after buying an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $101,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after buying an additional 707,665 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

