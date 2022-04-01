Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

TJX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. 5,762,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. TJX Companies has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

