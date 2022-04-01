Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.54. Walmart posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.49. 74,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The stock has a market cap of $414.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

