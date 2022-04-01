Analysts Expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%.

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZSAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 23,880,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,922,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.95.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

