Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shore Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shore Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

