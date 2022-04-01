Analysts Offer Predictions for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.