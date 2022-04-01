Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $30.55

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,524. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. BOX has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

