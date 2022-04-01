Analysts Set Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) PT at $56.00

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DANOY. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

DANOY stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

